According to the council, there are currently 189 affordable housing projects in the pipeline – a combination of completed homes, schemes in construction, projects at the pre-build stage and developments being advanced – nearing a target figure of 200.

However, councillor William Meyer, Cabinet Member for Housing, said there is much more work to be done to alleviate the huge demands on the Housing Waiting List and has called on the government to provide extra funding support.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Meyer said the government needed to provide better funding support as the construction industry faces ‘unprecedented challenges’.

The cabinet also endorsed the formation of a new Affordable Homes Design Standard to consolidate sustainable development practices for all future council homes.

Councillor Meyer said: “From the outset, this administration made new homes a top priority and I am incredibly proud of the fantastic progress made by council officers to deliver these in such a short space of time, turning around many years of underspend on housing in Lewes district.

“But this is not the end of the story. We are frustrated by government not giving us the proper financial tools to build more homes and offer locally affordable rents.

“Meanwhile, the council’s social housing stock continues to reduce as a result of the government Right to Buy (RTB) scheme and the money we receive through this scheme does not cover anywhere near the whole cost of replacing those that have been bought. Councils cannot do this alone – we need the government’s support.”

They are being created across the entire district including villages and rural areas – with new homes in Plumpton and Chailey becoming the first new council properties in these areas for decades.

The cabinet also endorsed the formation of a new Affordable Homes Design Standard to consolidate sustainable development practices for all future council homes.

Councillor Meyer added: “While we continue to focus our efforts on increasing the supply of affordable home in Lewes district to meet the needs of residents, it is important to note our limitations due to the unprecedented challenges facing the construction industry and the need for government funding.”