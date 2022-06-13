Seaford announces plans to celebrate Sussex Day

Seaford Town Council will be holding the ceremony on Thursday (June 16), near the Martello Tower on Seaford seafront.

Sussex Day is the county day for the county and is traditionally observed on June 16 each year to celebrate the heritage and culture of Sussex.

The event takes place on St Richard's Day, the feast day of St Richard of Chichester, Sussex's patron saint.

Sussex Day was first officially recognised in 2007, after a Worthing resident suggested the idea to the leader of West Sussex County Council in 2006.

At 12pm on Thursday, Seaford Town Crier Peter White will cry ‘The Sussex day cry’.

The deputy Mayor of Seaford will then raise the Sussex flag next to the lifeguards huts, near the Martello Kiosk, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to join in with the singing of ‘Sussex by the Sea’.