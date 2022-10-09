Findon Valley incident: Seven arrested after man found with stab wounds - and two others hurt
Seven people have been arrested – and four men taken to hospital – after a violent incident in Findon Valley.
Dozens of emergency service personnel and forensics were pictured on the A24 at Findon last night (Saturday, October 8). Click here to see our picture gallery.
Sussex Police has now stepped in to issue a statement after reports of a stabbing.
A spokesperson said: “Police received a report of an altercation involving several men on the A24 in Findon at about 7.30pm on Saturday, October 8.
"Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with stab wounds. Two other men had also been assaulted. They were all taken to hospital for treatment.
"Seven arrests have since been made, involving colleagues from both Thames Valley and Warwickshire police, after the suspects had left the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services.
"The arrested men remain in custody and enquiries are continuing.”