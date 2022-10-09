Edit Account-Sign Out
Findon Valley incident: Pictures show huge emergency response after stabbing reports

Dozens of emergency service personnel responded to a reported stabbing in Findon Valley last night (Saturday, October 8).

By Sam Morton
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 10:31 am
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:05 am

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene shortly before 9pm.

An eye-witness described the scene as ‘chaos’ with ‘many amazing people’ trying to help before the arrival of the emergency services.

We are awaiting further information about the incident, with Sussex Police approached for a statement.

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

1. Findon Valley serious incident

There was a huge emergency response, with forensics at the scene, after a serious incident in Findon Valley on Saturday night (October 8)

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales

2. Findon Valley serious incident

There was a huge emergency response, with forensics at the scene, after a serious incident in Findon Valley on Saturday night (October 8)

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales

3. Findon Valley serious incident

There was a huge emergency response, with forensics at the scene, after a serious incident in Findon Valley on Saturday night (October 8)

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales

4. Findon Valley serious incident

There was a huge emergency response, with forensics at the scene, after a serious incident in Findon Valley on Saturday night (October 8)

Photo: Freelance

Photo Sales
