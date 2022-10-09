Findon Valley incident: Pictures show huge emergency response after stabbing reports
Dozens of emergency service personnel responded to a reported stabbing in Findon Valley last night (Saturday, October 8).
By Sam Morton
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 10:31 am
Updated
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 11:05 am
Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene shortly before 9pm.
An eye-witness described the scene as ‘chaos’ with ‘many amazing people’ trying to help before the arrival of the emergency services.
We are awaiting further information about the incident, with Sussex Police approached for a statement.
Updates to follow as and when we get them.
