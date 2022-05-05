Fourteen arrests made in East Sussex as police tackle youth anti-social behaviour

Police said operations were also launched in hot-spot areas during the school holiday with a focus on reducing violent incidents and ASB.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said arrests were made for offences including grievous bodily harm, possession with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon, assault of an emergency worker, driving whilst disqualified, breaching a court bail, assault, drink-driving and domestic actual bodily harm.

The spokesperson added, “Other highlights include: 12 proactive stop searches, 26 vehicle stops, a number of intelligence reports received, four referrals to youth-related partners, stolen property recovered, a number of bail checks completed on known ASB individuals, traffic offence reports and community resolutions issued.”

Officers in East Sussex. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220505-114752001

Over the course of the dedicated operations, more than 30 reports of ASB were attended by your local neighbourhood policing teams, according to officers.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne and Lewes, said, “We see first-hand the devastating impact crime and anti-social behaviour has on those living, working and visiting our communities, and we are absolutely committed to addressing this issue.

“We ask the public to continue reporting incidents to us – we can’t effectively respond to a problem if we don’t know about it.

“We’re also looking to parents and carers to support the work we’re doing by asking questions or raising concerns if they believe their child is involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.”

If you have any concerns, or if you would like to report crime or anti-social behaviour, contact police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.