Police to ‘step up’ in Eastbourne, Hailsham and Newhaven following increase in youth crimes

Police said they are stepping up work to tackle issues around youth anti-social behaviour and violence in Eastbourne, Hailsham and Newhaven.

Officers said they have seen a recent increase in reports of crime and disorder involving young people in the three towns.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, police said operations have been launched in all three areas with a focus on reducing violent incidents and anti-social behaviour, engaging with young people to divert them away from crime and taking enforcement action where necessary.

Police in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220604-160514001

Chief inspector Di Lewis, district commander for Eastbourne and Lewes, said, “We see first-hand the devastating impact crime and anti-social behaviour has on those living, working and visiting our communities, and we are absolutely committed to addressing this issue.

“We are aware of recent reports of crime involving young people in Eastbourne, including robbery and knife offences, and youth anti-social behaviour in Newhaven and Hailsham.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable and by launching separate operations in those three towns we are intensifying our ongoing efforts to tackle this issue and hold those responsible to account.

“We live in a beautiful part of the country and we want people, both residents and visitors, to feel safe and welcome.

“Our dedicated police operations will see an increased police presence in hot-spot locations such as town centres and parks, and close partnerships working with local councils, youth groups and other emergency services to find ways we can engage with those involved in crime.

“We ask the public to continue reporting incidents to us - we can’t effectively respond to a problem if we don’t know about it.”

Police said they are also looking for parents and carers to support the work they are doing by asking questions or raising concerns if they believe their child is involved in crime and anti-social behaviour.

Officers said a common reason young people become involved in crime is county lines - when organised crime groups exploit vulnerable people, including children, by recruiting them to distribute drugs.

Police said some signs a child may be involved in county lines are repeatedly going missing from school or home and being found in other areas, having money, new clothes or electronic devices and they can’t explain how they paid for them, getting a high numbers of texts or phone calls and being secretive about who they’re speaking to.

Officers said parents may also notice a decline in school or work performance and significant changes in their emotional or physical well-being.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “If you have any concerns, or if you would like to report crime or anti-social behaviour, contact police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.