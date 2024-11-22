Gatwick Airport: Watch as officers direct traffic amid 'chaotic' scenes on roads; armed police spotted

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Armed police have been pictured on a road outside Gatwick Airport after a major security incident unfolded.

Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, following the ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’.

Video footage shows police officers directing traffic. Armed officers have also been pictured outside the airport.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell described the scenes on the roads as ‘chaotic’.

Armed police have been pictured on a road outside Gatwick Airport after a major security incident unfolded. Photo: Eddie MitchellArmed police have been pictured on a road outside Gatwick Airport after a major security incident unfolded. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Armed police have been pictured on a road outside Gatwick Airport after a major security incident unfolded. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.

“As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

“This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

London Gatwick Airport has also provided a statement to this newspaper.

Armed police have been pictured on a road outside Gatwick Airport after a major security incident unfolded. Photo: Eddie MitchellArmed police have been pictured on a road outside Gatwick Airport after a major security incident unfolded. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Armed police have been pictured on a road outside Gatwick Airport after a major security incident unfolded. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A spokesperson said: “The South Terminal remains closed as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.

"Passengers are not able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing and trains are not currently stopping at Gatwick Airport.

"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some planes are still able to fly so passengers ‘should contact their airline for further information’, the airport said.

Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, following the ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’. Photo: Eddie MitchellSussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, following the ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, following the ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport railway station will not be served ‘until further notice’.

People have been asked by Southern Rail not to travel to the station.

A social media post read: “Trains cannot call at Gatwick Airport until further notice

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At present, the station and airport are being evacuated whilst the police are dealing with an incident.

"We would recommend delaying your journey until later this morning.

"Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express trains can still run through the area, but will NOT be stopping at Gatwick Airport.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice