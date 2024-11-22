Gatwick Airport: Watch as officers direct traffic amid 'chaotic' scenes on roads; armed police spotted
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sussex Police said a security cordon is in place around the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, following the ‘discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage’.
Video footage shows police officers directing traffic. Armed officers have also been pictured outside the airport.
Sussex photographer Eddie Mitchell described the scenes on the roads as ‘chaotic’.
A police spokesperson said: “To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.
“As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.
“This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.”
London Gatwick Airport has also provided a statement to this newspaper.
A spokesperson said: “The South Terminal remains closed as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.
"Passengers are not able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing and trains are not currently stopping at Gatwick Airport.
"Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.”
Some planes are still able to fly so passengers ‘should contact their airline for further information’, the airport said.
Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport railway station will not be served ‘until further notice’.
People have been asked by Southern Rail not to travel to the station.
A social media post read: “Trains cannot call at Gatwick Airport until further notice
“At present, the station and airport are being evacuated whilst the police are dealing with an incident.
"We would recommend delaying your journey until later this morning.
"Thameslink, Southern and Gatwick Express trains can still run through the area, but will NOT be stopping at Gatwick Airport.”