Gatwick: Six arrests amid multiple incidents including assaults on airport staff and fraud

Six people were arrested at Gatwick Airport and railway station yesterday (Thursday, April 20), police have revealed.

By Sam Morton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Gatwick Police said its day shift colleagues ‘had an interesting day of incidents’, including six arrests.

Police said an adult male was arrested on suspicion of common assault after an ‘allegation he punched a member of staff’ at Gatwick Railway Station.

Officers were later called to a report of a drunk adult male in the airport terminal. Checks showed he was wanted on recall to prison, police said.

Gatwick Police said its day shift colleagues ‘had an interesting day of incidents’, including six arrests.

A third incident saw another adult male arrested on suspicion of assaulting another passenger on an inbound flight.

Meanwhile, a further adult male passenger was arrested on suspicion of assault, police said. It came after an allegation he punched an airport member of staff, who had asked him to stop smoking whilst boarding an aircraft.

Police revealed that an adult female was arrested on an inbound flight on suspicion of fraud after she was ‘shown as wanted’ on the Police National Computer.

Finally, Gatwick Police officers responded to a ‘report of a disturbance’ at the railway station. A spokesperson said: “On arrival PC Burt identified an adult male who was suspected of being involved in a number of thefts over previous days. [He was] arrested on suspicion of theft.”

