Police have released an image of three people they wish to speak to in connection with a house burglary on Goring Road on Wednesday, September 7.

The occupier left the property around 10am and returned at about 2.25pm ‘to find entry had been forced’ and ‘every room had been ransacked’, police said.

A spokesperson added: “The suspects had gained entry by smashing doors in the garage and conservatory.

“Various items of jewellery were taken, as well as a key card for a Tesla car. The car wasn’t taken.

“On leaving the scene, the group crossed the road towards Sea Place.”

Police said ‘extensive enquiries have already taken place’, particularly around CCTV and the attendance of crime scene investigators.

"It is now hoped that releasing the image and video will lead to positive identification of the suspects,” the police spokesperson added.

“Officers are also particularly keen for motorists who were driving along Goring Road to check their dashcam footage around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with relevant information can contact police online, or via calling 101, quoting serial 829 of 07/09.

Alternatively, crime can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or online.