Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Worthing in the early hours of Friday, September 16.

“The victim was walking along High Street, close to the junction with North Street, when he was approached by two women who grabbed his hair and punched him to the head several times,” a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident, which is being investigated as actual bodily harm (ABH), happened between 3 and 3.30am, police said.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Worthing in the early hours of Friday, September 16.

A spokesperson added: “One of the suspects is described as white, about 39-years-old, around 5ft10in, of large build, with black shoulder length hair.

“The victim was wearing a pink jumper, white jeans and a blue shirt at the time of the attack.”

Anyone who saw what happened, or captured the incident on camera, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47220174642.

Have you read?: Missing Suffolk man may have travelled to Sussex - in either Brighton or Worthing