Littlehampton double stabbing: Teenager arrested
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a double stabbing in Littlehampton.
Two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were injured after a knife attack in Old Market Lane on Sunday evening (September 18), according to Sussex Police.
Police said officers were called to the scene around 10pm after reports two men had been stabbed.
The two teenagers were treated in hospital, police said.
Police said on Monday that a group of four people were believed to have been involved.
In an update today (Friday, September 23), a police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man from Guildford has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of wounding with intent, and threatening a person with blade or sharply pointed article in a public place.
"He was released on conditional bail until October 19.”
