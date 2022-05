In total 23 arrests were made in the Hastings and Rother over the weekend.

One person was arrested for burglary and five were arrested for drink-drug driving offences, said Sussex Police.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were also three arrests made for possession of an offensive weapon.

Sussex Police

Sussex Police has asked anyone who believes that someone they know is carrying an offensive weapon to contact 101.