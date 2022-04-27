Hastings man charged with burglary and fraud

Police said Gregory Francis Charles, 53, unemployed, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, has been charged with one count of burglary and three counts of fraud following a break-in at a property in Baldslow Road.

Sussex Police added the victim had gone to bed around 10pm on Friday (April 22) and was woken by what she thought was her daughter returning home.

Having gone back to sleep, it was not until she woke up on Saturday morning (April 23) she realised her handbag and a rucksack containing a laptop was missing.

Police added she then found three attempted transactions had been made on her credit card that morning, and immediately reported the matter to police.