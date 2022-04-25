Hastings family, baby and pets rescued from stricken boat in Norfolk Broads

The family, which included a six-month-old baby, were part of a total of 16 people who had to be rescued by the RNLI from mud flats at Breydon Water, near Great Yarmouth.

Another cruiser had also run aground in low tide on Saturday afternoon (April 23), containing 11 people, Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI said, and the holidaymakers had to spend the night before the early-morning rescue took place yesterday (Sunday, April 24).

The rescue operation involved Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI Lifeboat, Hemsby Lifeboat, Everitt Marine Services and the coastguard rescue helicopter.

Hemsby Lifeboat said it was called out yesterday at 6am.

It used its flat-bottomed vessel in order to navigate the shallow waters of the Norfolk Broads.

On its Facebook page a spokesman said: “We managed to get alongside and proceeded to evacuate five persons on board, which included a six-month-old baby, a rabbit and two dogs.”

It said the family was brought back to Yarmouth Yacht station.

The other stricken vessel was not accessible by boat so the other 11 people were winched to safety by coastguard helicopter, Hemsby Lifeboat added.

On its Facebook page, a spokesman for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI said local marine engineers contacted the coastguard about the stricken vessels after trying to reach their occupants.

They called out the RNLI to assist in rescuing the people from the two cruisers due to the ebbing tide.

Daniel Hurd, coxwain for Hemsby Lifeboat, said: “We’re an independent lifeboat and were called out to rescue the family, who were from Hastings. The family were starting to get concerned as their boat was listing to one side. The woman was pregant and had her six-month-old baby with her.”

The holidaymakers had to spend the night on the water before the early-morning rescue could take place. Picture from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI

Several people were rescued from the stricken boats. Picture from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI

Several people were rescued from the stricken boats. Picture from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI

Lifeboat crews carry out the rescue. Picture from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI