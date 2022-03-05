St Leonards man charged with grievous bodily harm following suspected acid attack

Police said a man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a woman had a noxious substance, believed to be acid, thrown in her face while walking home in St Leonards.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Clive Fullick, 54, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, March 3, and has been remanded in custody to appear at crown court on March 31.

Police

“He is also charged with possession of cannabis.”

Officers said the victim was assaulted in the early hours of Wednesday, March 2, in Stonehouse Drive.

The spokesperson added, “She was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries were not life threatening or life changing.