Heathfield man sentenced for child sex assaults

Police said that Kevin Paul Horne, 42, a builder and decorator, of Cross-In-Hand, Heathfield, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, April 1, having been convicted of two counts of sexual activity with a child.

He will be a registered sex offender, said police, adding that Horne was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order severely restricting his access to children under 18, both for life.

Detective Constable Lyndsey Jamison of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said Horne ‘committed the two serious sexual offences against [the girl] late one evening’.

Sussex Police said that Kevin Paul Horne, 42, is starting a seven-year prison sentence. Picture: Sussex Police.

“The victim gave evidence in court which significantly helped in convicting Horne,” he said.

“We will always investigate such reports and seek to achieve justice for victims wherever possible,” he added.

For information on reporting sexual offences and the support that is available see the force website at sussex.police.uk.