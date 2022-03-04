Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

* Stocker Road, Bognor – Between Thursday, February 24, and Monday, February 28, two bikes were stolen from outside an address.

The first bike is a yellow Cube with red hand grips.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second bike is a grey Carrera. Serial 1045 28/02.

The latest crime round up for Bognor Regis area

* Town Cross Avenue, Bognor – Between Friday, February 25, and Monday, February 28, a storage building within the cemetery grounds was burgled and garden machinery was stolen. Serial 0557 28/02.

* Van Gogh Place, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Sunday, February 27, a vehicle was broken into and a Makita radio was stolen. Serial 0179 01/03.

* St Winifrids Close, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Monday, February 28, a vehicle was broken into.

Several items, including a wallet were stolen. Serial 1003 01/03.

Have you seen: More than 100 Ukrainians living in Arun

*Eastergate Lane, Eastergate – Overnight between Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24, a shed was burgled. Power tools were stolen. Serial 0357 25/02.

* Ford Lane, Arundel – On the evening of Thursday, February 24, a large amount of stainless-steel catering equipment was stolen from outside a business premises. Serial 0060 28/02.

See more...: Developer wants to add 15 more homes to Yapton estate

If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of these incidents please contact the police online, email us at [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.