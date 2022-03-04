Here is the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

* Stocker Road, Bognor – Between Thursday, February 24, and Monday, February 28, two bikes were stolen from outside an address.
The first bike is a yellow Cube with red hand grips.
The second bike is a grey Carrera. Serial 1045 28/02.
* Town Cross Avenue, Bognor – Between Friday, February 25, and Monday, February 28, a storage building within the cemetery grounds was burgled and garden machinery was stolen. Serial 0557 28/02.
* Van Gogh Place, Bognor Regis – On the morning of Sunday, February 27, a vehicle was broken into and a Makita radio was stolen. Serial 0179 01/03.
* St Winifrids Close, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Monday, February 28, a vehicle was broken into.
Several items, including a wallet were stolen. Serial 1003 01/03.
*Eastergate Lane, Eastergate – Overnight between Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24, a shed was burgled. Power tools were stolen. Serial 0357 25/02.
* Ford Lane, Arundel – On the evening of Thursday, February 24, a large amount of stainless-steel catering equipment was stolen from outside a business premises. Serial 0060 28/02.
If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any of these incidents please contact the police online, email us at [email protected] or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
