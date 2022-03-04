Developer wants to add 15 more homes to 100 approved in Yapton

Redrow Homes (Southern Counties) Limited has submitted plans to build 15 dwellings, including four affordable units, with associated access, parking, landscaping, drainage and public open space on land to the south of Ford Lane and east of North End Road.

The units are additional to those approved under application Y/123/21/PL.

A planning statement by Pegasus Group on behalf of Redrow Homes (Southern Counties) Limited said the 100 homes plan was refused in 2017 but allowed on appeal.

Reserved matters for the application were refused in May 2020 on the grounds of design, layout, drainage and affordable housing clusters.

The applicant lodged an appeal and a revised application. The latter was approved in November 2020.

The application site was previously shown as part of the surplus public open space approved under the reserved matters applicatiion.

It is bordered by Orchard Business Park to the west and dwellings fronting Church Lane to the south within the south eastern section of the wider site.

The dwellings would be a mix of three, four and five bedroom homes, with access on the approved internal road.

Pegasus said: “The proposed development will sit alongside the established consent and whilst it has resulted in a reduction in open space and relocation of a play area, this application offers the council the opportunity to assess the acceptability of this.

“In summary, there has been no reduction to the play area proposal and open space remains significantly in excess of policy requirements.”