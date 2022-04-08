Here’s the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area

Here is the latest crime round-up from Arun police:

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 8th April 2022, 3:17 pm

* Church Way, Bognor Regis - On Friday, April 1, a black Lexmoto Titan moped was stolen from a driveway. Serial 0649 01/04.

* Stoneage Close, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, a vehicle was broken into and a power tool was stolen. Serial 0272 02/04.

* Cambridge Drive, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Saturday, April 2, a residential property was burgled. Cash was stolen. Serial 1077 02/04.

Bognor Regis Police Station. Photo by Neil Cooper

If you have information on any of these crimes call 101 and quote the relevant serial number.

