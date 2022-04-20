Here’s the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police

* Greencourt Drive, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Wednesday, April 6, a vehicle was entered and cash was stolen. Serial 0968 09/04.

* Durban Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9, the wing mirrors on a couple of vehicles were criminally damaged. Serial 0157 12/04.

* Churchill Avenue, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Saturday, April 9, a residential property was burgled. A wallet was stolen. Serial 0863 09/04.

Bognor Regis Police Station. Photo by Neil Cooper

* Nyewood Place, Bognor Regis – Between Sunday, April 10, and Monday, April 11, a wing mirror and tyres of a vehicle were criminally damaged. Serial 0762 11/04.

* Aldwick Road, Bognor Regis – On the evening of Tuesday, April 12, a residential property was burgled. Several items were taken. Serial 1346 12/04.

* Ockley Road, Bognor Regis – In the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, a group of youths were witnessed criminally damaging vehicles. Serial 0025 13/04.

* Bilsham Road, Yapton – On the evening of Monday, April 11, a group of youths were reported throwing rocks at a bus. A window was criminally damaged. Serial 1092 11/04.

* Peckham Chase, Eastergate – In the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, two individuals were witnessed trying multiple car door handles in an attempt to gain entry to the vehicles. Nothing reported stolen. Serial 1309 13/04.

If you have information about any of these incidents, call Sussex Police on 101 and quote the relevant serial number.

