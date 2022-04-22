Here’s the latest crime round-up for the Bognor Regis area from Arun police

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 3:42 pm

* Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis – Between Sunday, April 10, and Wednesday, April 13, a large amount of timber was stolen from a business premises. Serial 1101 17/04.

* Chichester Road, Bognor Regis – Just after midnight on Thursday, April 14, a business premises was burgled and cash was stolen. Serial 0007 14/04.

* Victoria Road, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Friday, April 15, and Saturday, April 16, the window of a business premises was criminally damaged. Serial 0417 16/04.

Bognor Regis Police Station. Photo by Neil Cooper

* Silverston Avenue, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Friday 15 and Saturday 16 April the windows of a business premises were criminally damaged. Serial 0504 16/04.

* Chalcraft Lane, Bognor Regis – Between Friday, April 15, and Monday, April 18, a business premises was burgled. A digger and a white Ford Transit van were stolen. These have since been found and returned to the owner. Serial 0439 18/04.

* Pagham Road, Bognor Regis – On Saturday, April 16, a business premises was burgled. Several items were stolen including tool sets and alcohol. Serial 0827 16/04.

* Trinity Way, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Sunday, April 17, a residence was burgled. A purse and jewellery were stolen. Serial 0873 17/04.

* Ashmere Lane, Bognor Regis – On the afternoon of Monday, April 18, a residence was burgled. A bag was stolen. Serial 0853 18/04.

* Selsey Avenue, Bognor Regis – Overnight between Monday, April 18, and Tuesday, April 19, a vehicle was broken into. A bag and a MacBook were stolen. Serial 0589 19/04.

* Peckham Chase, Eastergate – In the early hours of Wednesday, April 13, a vehicle was broken into and power tools were stolen. Serial 0190 16/04.

* Northfields Lane, Westergate – Overnight between Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, there was an attempted burglary of a residence and a shed. Serial 0563 17/04.

* Johnson Way, Ford – Overnight between Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, a purple Volvo V40 was stolen. It has since been recovered. Serial 0769 17/04.

* Mill Lane, Arundel – On the evening of Sunday, April 17, both number plates were stolen from a vehicle. Serial 1498 19/04.

* Sproule Close, Ford – Overnight between Sunday, April 17, and Monday, April 18, a residence was burgled and a black Audi A3 was stolen. The vehicle has since been recovered and an arrest made. Serial 0369 18/04.

* Slindon Estate Car Park, Slindon – On the evening of Monday, April 18, a vehicle was broken into. A bag and shoes were stolen. Serial 0310 18/04.

* Eastergate Lane, Eastergate – Overnight between Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20, a business premises was burgled and two motorbikes were stolen. Serial 0328 20/04.

If you have information about any of these crimes you can report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote the relevant serial number.

