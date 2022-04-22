Consent sought for repairs to historic Bognor Regis university campus wall

Plans have been submitted to repair and underpin where necessary, sections of the listed Serpentine Wall at Upper Bognor Road.

All works would be carried out in a like-for-like manner in order to preserve the integrity and heritage of the structure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design and access statement on behalf of the University of Chichester said structural cracking and movement had been found.

Repairs are needed to an historic wall at the Bognor Regis university campus

It recommended a mixture of underpinning, tying with wall ties and lime mortar grouting and refilling to repair the integrity of the wall, which is found towards the south of the Barbra Smith halls building.

The Grade II listed Serpentine wall is red brick material estimated to have been built 150 years ago and is shaped in a curved formation which acts as a strength reinforcement.

It is estimated to have been built around 1823 on the instruction of gardening enthusiast Earl Arran, the occupier of St Michael’s House, and constructed by Henry Silverlock of Chichester.

The wall would be sectioned off with fencing to ensure students, staff and the general public cannot go near the wall while the works are taking place

“The restored wall will enhance the aesthetic appeal of this particular part of the landscape of Bognor Regis and it will reinforce a sense of place for the community, as well as contribute towards a sense of inheritance, enhance the aesthetic appreciation of the landscape and will demonstrate clearly that heritage can be incorporated and be complementary to the contemporary, above all the wall is a distinctive structure preserved for future generations to enjoy,” the statement said.

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/90/22/L.

Have you seen: Here’s why the lift in Morrisons in Bognor Regis is out of service