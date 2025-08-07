The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Chichester area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing, Crawley and Horsham from July 22 to August 1, 2025.

Eldho Issac, 44, of Chichester Road, West Wittering: Fined £660 after being found guilty of driving without insurance in Crooked Lane, Birdham, on February 7, 2025. Fined £220 after being found guilty of driving after his driving licence was revoked on September 25, 2024. Fined £220 after being found guilty of using a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger of injury, having a flat tyre and the handbrake on while in motion. Must pay £130 costs, £381 victim surcharge, and driving record endorsed with six points.

Peter Lucas, 35, of New Parade, East Wittering: Must pay £85 costs after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on October 22, 2024, by failing to comply with conditions of attendance at unpaid work on May 12, 2025, and failing to attend unpaid work on May 19, 2025. The order was vaired to include an additional ten days' unpaid work and the end date was extended by 12 months.

William Smith, 48, of Bignor Park Road, Bignor: Fined £660 after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by Sussex Police at Shoreham on January 20, 2025. Must pay £130 costs, £264 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Matthew Becker, 33, of Taylors Field, Midhurst: Fined £60 after admitting drug-driving (14ug/l cocaine) in Crypt Lane, Cocking, on April 20, 2025. Fined £60 after admitting drug-driving (148ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Crypt Lane, Cocking, on April 20, 2025. Fined £120 after admitting possessing 2g of cocaine, a class A drug, in Cocking on April 20, 2025. Fined £80 after admitting possessing 3g of ketamine, a class B drug, in Cocking on April 20, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for three years.

Katrina Perry, 22, of Mansfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £80 after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Hatherleigh Gardens, Bognor Regis, on April 17, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Carl Bird, 39, of Albert Road, Bognor Regis: 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting harassment breaching a restraining order made by West Sussex Magistrates' Court on November 30, 2020, by making contact via social media, the bank and emails between October 23 and December 6, 2021.

Paul Hickey, 59, of Manor Road, Selsey: Fined £80 and must pay £85 costs after admitting possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Selsey on July 3, 2025. Fined £40 after admitting criminal damage to a police vehicle in Selsey on July 7, 2025. 12-month conditional discharge after admitting wilfully obstructing three police constables in the execution of their duty in Selsey on July 7, 2025.

Leslie Brazil, 29, of Tack Lee Road, Yapton: Community order and must carry out 100 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Worthing Custody Centre on July 13, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £114 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 36 months. Also admitted speeding, exceeding the 60mph limit for a goods vehicle on the A27 Tangmere on July 13, 2025, and three charges of failing to co-operate with a preliminary test, a roadside breath test and a roadside drug swipe on the A27 Tangmere on July 13, 2025, and an impairment test at Worthing Custody Centre on July 13, 2025, no separate penalties.

Jack Smith, 33, of Laburnum Way, Billingshurst: Fined £100 after admitting breaching a community order made by Worthing Magistrates' Court on December 2, 2024, by failing to attend an appointment on July 10, 2025.

Henry Gillett, 34, of Herons Farm Lane, Kirdford: Fined £216 after admitting drink-driving (117mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Kirdford Road, Wisborough Green, on April 15, 2025. Must pay £85 costs, £86 victim surcharge, and disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Darren Scott, 56, of Thornham Lane, Southbourne: Community order and must carry out 40 hours' unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required at Thornham Marine, Emsworth, on July 31, 2025. Must pay £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Kiril Adamov, 65, of Suffolk Gardens, North Bersted: Fined £220 and must pay £83.75 back duty, £150 costs, after being found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on December 7, 2024.