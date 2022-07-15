Christopher Brown, 44, of West Brook Way, Bognor Regis: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 60mph speed limit on the A24 Shipley on February 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Amanda Combes, 51, of Highfield Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Barnham Road, Barnham, on November 19, 2021. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deryck Hamon, 75, of The Street, Lodsworth: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 Coldwaltham on March 21, 2022. Fined £220 and must pay £44 victim surcharge after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving on the A29 Coldwaltham on March 21, 2022, without a licence, as it was expired substantive. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Also in the news: Former Sussex Police officer found to have breached standards of professional behaviour

Philip Ivall, 58, of Freya Close, Bognor Regis: Fined £66 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after admitting under the single justice procedure driving over the 30mph speed limit in Hotham Way, Bognor Regis, on December 31, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with four points.

Radovan Kassak, 39, of Chichester Road, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £90 costs after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 40mph speed limit on the A29 Shripney Road, north of the Bognor bypass roundabout, on December 31, 2021. Fined £220 and must pay £44 victim surcharge after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving on the A29 Shripney Road on December 31, 2021, without a licence, as it was expired substantive. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Sophie Morton, 25, of Derwent Grove, Bognor Regis: Fined £220 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving a vehicle without the registration correctly fixed to the front in Upper Bognor Road, Bognor Regis, on February 3, 2022.

Jolyon Pritchard, 69, of Wyndham Road, Petworth: Fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs, after being found guilty under the single justice procedure of driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A285 Halnaker on March 21, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Connor Pragnell, 27, of Waterloo Square, Bognor Regis: Given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement after admitting driving while disqualified in Lidsey Road, Woodgate, on January 25, 2022. He was given two 18-week concurrent prison sentences, suspended for 12 months, after admitting two charges of drug-driving (8ug/l cannabis, 58ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Lidsey Road, Woodgate, on January 25, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £128 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He also admitted driving without insurance and possessing cannabis, a class B drug, in Woodgate on Janaury 25, 2022, no separate penalties.

Jason Pearce, 54, of Oakfield Avenue, East Wittering: Fined £200 after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bell Lane, Birdham, on June 25, 2022. He must pay £85 costs, £80 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Martin Fryer, 56, of Maplehurst Road, Chichester: Fined £200 and must pay £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge, after admitting forging a registration mark in Worthing on April 7, 2022.

Brett White, 19, of Horsham Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton: Given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a total of £700 compensation, £85 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of criminal damage, to a shop window and a vehicle wing mirror in Selsey on November 13, 2021.