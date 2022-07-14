Ex-PC Doug Campbell, who was based at Horsham, was the subject of a misconduct hearing with a panel chaired by an Independently Qualified Legal Chair at Sussex Police Headquarters, Lewes, on Tuesday (July 12), police reported.

Sussex Police said he faced allegations of discreditable conduct and a failure to show authority, respect and courtesy after becoming involved in a series of exchanges during a football match, which was a community event in Storrington organised by one of his colleagues on July 25, 2021.

The panel found the allegations proven and he would have been dismissed had he still been a serving officer, police added.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell, head of Professional Standards Department said: “We expect our officers and staff to act with the upmost integrity, and in accordance with the Code of Ethics and the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

“The actions of this officer fell far short of these which is reflected in the findings by the panel.