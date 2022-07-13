Woodmancote shooter deliberately omitted history of depression and police run-in on shotgun license form, inquest hears

It heard how Robert Needham, 41, had deliberately omitted facts pertaining to his previous struggles with depression, and a possible warning from police, on his application form.

Needham is believed to have fatally shot his partner, Kelly Fitzgibbons, 40, and their two daughters Ava, 4, and Lexi, 2, at their home in Woodmancote on March 29, 2020 the inquest also heard.

The coroner was told that on September 27, 2015, Needham had been asked on a firearms licensing form: ‘Do you suffer from any medical conditions,’ and ‘have you ever received treatment for depression or any other kind of mental health condition’. Under both he answered ‘no’.

L-R Kelly's mother Pamela Fitzgibbons and Emma Ambler, Kelly's twin sister leaving the inquest yesterday (Tuesday, July 12).

Needham, who was living in Hampshire at the time of the application, also failed to mention that he had received a written caution when was 25 over the theft of a bicycle, the inquest heard.

When interviewed by a firearms enquiry officer, he was told background checks would be carried out and that Hampshire Police would approach his GP. The inquest heard that it was only then he came forward with the information and said he had not thought it was relevant to his application.

He also lied saying his partner Kelly had filled out the form.

Chief Inspector Nigel Lecointe, who is responsible for overseeing firearms licensing although not in the role at the time of the incident, told the inquest today (Wednesday, July 13): “I would have expected more probing.

“I think any omission would raise questions around integrity.”

A letter of warning was written to Needham which confirmed the application would be granted. But it told him that Hampshire Police were aware of the omissions and said that should any cause for concern be raised the permission could be retracted.

However the inquest heard that the letter was never sent, and by that time he had moved to Sussex, placing the powers of firearms application admissions in the hands of Sussex Police.

The applications are reviewed once every five years, and Chief Inspector Lecointe told the inquest he believed that was too long, and using his ‘common sense’, should be as frequent as once a year.