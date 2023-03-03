​The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from February 21 to March 1, 2023.

Kali Hagenstede, 33, of Victoria Court, South Street, Lancing: Fined £384 and must pay £154 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A259 Marine Drive, Brighton, on June 25, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Mark Woodward, 34, of Roedean Road, Worthing: Fined £40 and must pay £34 victim surcharge, £110 costs, after admitting driving over the 60 mph speed limit on the A27 east of Southwick Tunnel, Southwick, on February 8, 2022. His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points and he was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

Christian Young, 48, of Nursery Road, Angmering: Fined £182 and must pay £33.95, £85 costs, after admitting driving over 70mph on the A27 Hangleton on August 14, 2021. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Worthing Magistrates' Court

Nicholas Puttock, 27, of Gordon Road, Worthing: Given a 15-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs, £26 victim surcharge, after admitting possessing a kitchen knife in Gordon Road, Worthing, on January 2, 2023, without good reason.

Jack Knight, 30, of Starling House, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton: Fined £120 after admitting drug-driving (9ug/l Delta-9-THC) on the A24 Washington on January 23, 2022. Must pay £350 costs, £34 victim surcharge, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.