Worthing Magistrates' Court

Julian Bentley, 37, of Cotswold Road, Worthing: Given 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement, for harassment in Angmering on March 21, 2022, breaching a restraining order imposed by Chichester Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2014. He was given 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for harassment in Angmering on November 9, 2021, breaching a restraining order imposed by Chichester Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2014.

Piotr Olszak, 41, of Saltmarsh House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £220 compensation, £250 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage, causing £220 damage to a front door, frame and locking mechanism in Bognor Regis on December 16, 2020.

Billie-Jo McGee, 40, of The Quadrant, Worthing: Given a two-year conditional discharge and must pay a total of £400 compensation, £150 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on November 20, 2021. A restraining order was also issued.