HM Courts Service: These are the magistrates' court results for the Worthing area from June 15 to 23, 2022

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases from the Worthing area sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Crawley from June 15 to 23, 2022.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:36 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 9:37 am
Worthing Magistrates' Court
Worthing Magistrates' Court

Julian Bentley, 37, of Cotswold Road, Worthing: Given 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and Building Better Relationships programme requirement, for harassment in Angmering on March 21, 2022, breaching a restraining order imposed by Chichester Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2014. He was given 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, for harassment in Angmering on November 9, 2021, breaching a restraining order imposed by Chichester Magistrates' Court on January 13, 2014.

Piotr Olszak, 41, of Saltmarsh House, Old Market Lane, Littlehampton: Given a six-month conditional discharge and must pay £220 compensation, £250 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting criminal damage, causing £220 damage to a front door, frame and locking mechanism in Bognor Regis on December 16, 2020.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Billie-Jo McGee, 40, of The Quadrant, Worthing: Given a two-year conditional discharge and must pay a total of £400 compensation, £150 costs, £22 victim surcharge, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on November 20, 2021. A restraining order was also issued.

Read More

Read More
Reality TV star Katie Price faces sentence today at Lewes Crown Court

Also in the news: Gatwick Airport North Terminal opened after police tackle incident

See also: Pictures show 'chaos' as Gatwick Airport North Terminal closed and man detained