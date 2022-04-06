Horsham Police join campaign to tackle dangerous driving

Last year six people were killed and 82 seriously injured on Horsham roads.

A Horsham Police spokesperson said: “We are seeing too many distracted, dangerous, and inconsiderate drivers on our roads, contributing to the large number of people killed and seriously injured each year.

“Our annual Operation Downsway activity launches this week, to tackle road safety issues and positively influence drivers and motorcyclists to drive responsibly, considerately, and safely.”

Horsham Police are taking part in a Sussex-wide campaign to tackle dangeerous driving

Officers from Horsham will join teams across Sussex providing a ‘highly visible presence’ on local roads every weekend from now until September.