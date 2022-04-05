No clothes required: Naked dining comes to Horsham

In fact, all you need is your birthday suit ... because this is all about naked dining.

It’s the brainchild of Billingshurst business analyst Adam Ford who has set up a company called Nothingonevents which arranges dining occasions at local venues where the guests enjoy meals and drinks in The Altogether.

The first one was held at a village pub near Guildford a few weeks ago and proved a roaring success.

Adam Ford

“Near the finishing time, the landlord and the bar lady decided to take their clothes off as well,” said Adam, who confesses to being a naturist who enjoys doing things in the buff.

And already a number of local venues have signed up to take part in further nude dining evenings.

Pretty Things in Horsham’s Park Place will host diners enjoying a night of food and drink while sitting in the nude on April 23.

And Tottingham Manor in Henfield will be hosting a similar evening on April 27 with others scheduled to take place in Worthing and Littlehampton.

Adam explained that guests arrive at the venues fully clothed but then undress. “Some people use the loos to disrobe and some people just find a space and just unsheath there,” said Adam, 41.

“Everyone gets dressed before they go home.”

But it’s not just naked dining that’s on offer - there are also naked art classes. Well, almost naked. “People wear aprons for that,” said Adam.

He says that he himself has always been comfortable in the nude and joined British Naturism about seven years ago.

“I personally feel most confident and most comfortable when I’m not wearing clothes.

“For me going out for dinner and getting dressed up can be lovely but sometimes you just want to go out for dinner and feel comfortable - and after dinner you don’t need to undo your belt buckle.”

He confessed to also liking to “having a ramble in the countryside. I just pick a quiet spot,”

For naked dining, guests are asked to wear shoes and to bring a towel to sit on.

“Being naked in a safe friendly environment can be a really positive life-affirming experience,” says Adam.

And it’s nothing to do with sex. “If your interest is sexual, we don’t want you along.”

Costs of naked dining average around £25 and places have to be booked in advance.

See www.nothingonevents.co.uk