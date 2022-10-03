Edit Account-Sign Out
Identity sought in relation to Hastings robbery

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a Hastings robbery.

By Richard Gladstone
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 1:54 pm

Sussex Police said the victim was walking along Robertson Street towards Trinity Street around 4am on August 29 when he was punched multiple times and had a gold chain stolen from around his neck.

Police said they believe the man pictured could help with enquiries and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Contact police on 101, quoting serial 211 of 29/08.

Police have released this image of a man they would like to speak to. Picture from Sussex Police

