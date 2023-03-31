Edit Account-Sign Out
IN PICTURES: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Brighton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at a home in Brighton, according to Sussex Police.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:29 BST

Emergency services were called to Cowley Drive shortly before 5pm on Thursday (March 30), after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.

Police said the women was treated at the scene by paramedics and has been being taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesperson said: “A 47-year-old man from Newhaven has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said this is a ‘fast-moving investigation’ and the public can ‘expect to see an increased police presence in the area’.

DI Campbell added: “There is not believed to any wider risk to the public and we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident at this time.

“Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bradwall.”

Eddie Mitchell was at the scene and here are the photos….

