Individuals identified following Eastbourne charity match assault

Individuals have been identified following reports of an assault during a charity football match in Eastbourne, according to police.

The incident happened at Priory Lane on March 11 as TikTok creator Cal ‘The Dragon’ (@cal_the_dragon_official) was allegedly slide tackled from behind by a spectator.

The creator, who has 1.5 million followers on TikTok, later took to the platform to say he was ‘fine’.

Police

During the charity event there was also a pitch invasion and items were thrown at those taking part - before the match was abandoned.

A police spokesperson said, “Sussex Police are investigating reports of an assault during a charity football match.

“Officers are investigating this report and have identified the individuals they wish to speak to.”

The charity match, which was arranged by Eastbourne social media star ‘Simple Simon’ (@simple.simon.8), was raising money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

On social media Simon said, “Cal ‘The Dragon’ got attacked, missiles were thrown constantly and the abuse that myself and some of the others were given was just unacceptable.”