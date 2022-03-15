TikTok star ‘attacked’ at Eastbourne charity football match

A social media influencer was ‘attacked’ at an Eastbourne charity football match before it was abandoned, according to an organiser.

Cal ‘The Dragon’ (@cal_the_dragon_official) was slide tackled from behind by a spectator during the match at Priory Lane on Friday, March 11.

As well as the ‘attack’ on the creator, who has 1.5 million followers on TikTik, there was also a pitch invasion and items were thrown at those taking part.

Cal 'The Dragon' (left) with 'Simple Simon' (right) SUS-220223-103926001

The issues led to the match being abandoned.

‘Simple Simon’ (simple.simon.8), who arranged the match, said, “I was really disappointed with what we got from the supporters and everything else.

“They were not supporters, there were a lot of people there just wanting to cause trouble and it is a shame.

“All of us have travelled from all over the country to be there to try and raise money for people that need it, and then there were some people there that didn’t even think about it.

“All they thought about was themselves and wanting to cause trouble. It was a shame.”

The match was arranged by former Eastbourne Borough player Simon to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The creator added, “It would have been great to have done this annually and I think it would have got bigger, and bigger, and bigger and if it gets bigger then you are able to raise more money for people and this is the whole point.

“This was for charity, this was to try and raise money for a local charity and helping local people. Then there were local people that caused the trouble. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Simon said the charity team, Simple and the Dragon FC, may not play again because of the abuse.

The former Langney Wanderers manager, who was targeted with abusive chants, said, “At the end of the day we have got to think of the safety of all the individuals that are involved, and the safety of everybody else, and the protection of the football clubs.”

The team had planned to play games across the country to raise money for local charities.

Simon, who has 190,000 followers on TikTok, said, “It is so unfortunate that we cannot just go around raising money for people.

“What these people have done, they have ruined it for everybody and they have actually ruined it for a lot of charities that could have got something out of this.

“These people need to really, seriously think about themselves and think about their actions and what they are doing. I just hope they do think about it and change their ways.

“We will find another way that we can raise money for people and that is basically why I went on TikTok in the first place, so I could try and help charities and that is what I will carry on doing.”

Simon has since taken to social media to address what happened.

He said, “Cal The Dragon got attacked, missiles were thrown constantly and the abuse that myself and some of the others were given was just unacceptable.”

Simon did thank the majority of fans who came to the charity match and showed their support.

He said, “I would like to thank them for their support and they should be proud of themselves that they have actually spent money to go to their local charity and help people actually in their town.”

Despite the ‘attack’, Cal has posted about Eastbourne to his 1.5 million followers saying the town is ‘very nice’.