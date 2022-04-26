Jewellery stolen during daylight burglary in village near Horsham

Police say that the theft happened after thieves broke a window to get into the property in Itchingfield during the afternoon of April 19.

In another incident, cash was stolen after thieves damaged a Ford Transit van in Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath.

Police say that the theft happened some time between 7am and 1pm on April 21.

Power tools were stolen when two outbuildings were broken into at a property in Mill Lane, Amberley, on April 24.

And in an earlier burglary - on April 20 - a toolbox and hammer drill were stolen from a shed at a house in Woodlands Way, Southwater.

Police say that a Land Rover Discovery was stolen from North Parade, Horsham, at around 1pm yesterday (April 25) after a bag containing the vehicle’skeys was left unattended.

Anyone with any information about the thefts is asked to contact police by calling 101.