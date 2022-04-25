Road safety improvements planned near Horsham school

Joint proposals are being put forward by West Sussex County Council and Horsham District Council for improvements in Comptons Lane near Forest School.

They aim to create dedicated spaces for pedestrians and cyclists, and priority crossings to improve access to the school.

A revised junction layout is proposed where Bennetts Road meets Comptons Lane, giving priority to people travelling on foot or by bike.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be encouraged to travel via the service road as a safer alternative to the busy main Comptons Lane.

A dedicated cycle track is planned leading up to the school entrance, connecting with an existing path outside the school.

It is also planned to provide a new bus lay-by outside Forest School which has up to eight bus services serving the area twice a day.

Meanwhile, the councils say that the design of the bus lay-by has been altered to ensure that an oak tree outside the school is retained.

People are now being asked to comment on the proposals which will be on display at Forest School between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday May 11.

Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for highways, said; said: “We hope these high-quality proposals for cycling, walking and bus-related improvements will improve safety for all road users, encourage active/sustainable travel choices and reduce congestion.”

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning and development Lynn Lambert said: “These proposals come directly from Horsham’s first Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan which was adopted by Horsham District Council in 2020.

“We are grateful to all local stakeholders and the public who gave their time to support and develop our plan and it is wonderful to see this plan begin to come to life.”

And Councillor Christian Mitchell, Horsham District Council cabinet member for Horsham Town, added: “We welcome these hugely positive proposals by West Sussex County Council to improve walking and cycling routes in Horsham.

“This is the type of high-quality infrastructure investment that is required to encourage active travel take-up, cycling, e-biking or walking in Horsham, with all the health and environmental benefits switching to these modes of transport can provide.

“These schemes will improve the safety and confidence of those who choose to walk or cycle by creating safer spaces for cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users, and help ease congestion outside the school gates.”