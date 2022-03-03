Jewellery worth up to £30k stolen in Robertsbridge and Etchingham burglaries

Police have today (Thursday, March 3) launched an appeal for witnesses following the two high-value residential burglaries in Rother, which happened within the space of a week.

Officers were called to an address in Mountfield Lane, Robertsbridge on February 11 where approximately £23,000 worth of jewellery was stolen between noon and 3pm.

Police are appealing for information

Police said they would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time and in particular any information regarding a white van, believed to be a Mercedes.

On February 17, officers responded to a similar call at an address in Hurst Green, Etchingham where gold jewellery worth around £5,000 to £10,000 was taken between noon and around 1.30pm.