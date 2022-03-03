Jewellery worth up to £30k stolen in Robertsbridge and Etchingham burglaries

Police have today (Thursday, March 3) launched an appeal for witnesses following the two high-value residential burglaries in Rother, which happened within the space of a week.
Officers were called to an address in Mountfield Lane, Robertsbridge on February 11 where approximately £23,000 worth of jewellery was stolen between noon and 3pm.
Police said they would like to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time and in particular any information regarding a white van, believed to be a Mercedes.
On February 17, officers responded to a similar call at an address in Hurst Green, Etchingham where gold jewellery worth around £5,000 to £10,000 was taken between noon and around 1.30pm.
Anyone with any information, including anyone who may have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash cam footage, is urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 750 of 11/02 (Robertsbridge) or serial 808 of 17/02 (Etchingham).