Hastings rally for Ukraine - this is when it takes place

The meeting point for the event will be at Hastings Pier.
The rally will start at 2pm on Sunday (March 6) and those wishing to take part should meet at the pier at that time.
From there, a procession will move down the seafront to The Stade.
Tomorrow (Thursday, March 3) churches in Hastings and St Leonards will be ringing their bells for peace.
Fr. David Hill, rector of St John the Evangelist, said: “They will be rung at 11am (noon Central European time) for seven minutes, that’s one minute for each day of the war on Ukraine so far.
“This is a Europe-wide initiative originating with the European Association of Cathedral Builders, Munster Builders and Builders’ Works.
“Their statement says: ‘With that peal, we declare our solidarity with the people who have to endure this war and fear for their lives, who have to organise their resistance against a superior power, who have to flee the war, who have the courage to protest against the warmongers in their country, and who are living in countries directly affected by this war. With that peal, we mourn the dead from all the countries involved. With that peal, we shall pray for all who are affected by this war. With that peal, we shall pray for peace. And with that peal, let us express our thanks should the guns have fallen silent by then.’”