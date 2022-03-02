Hastings rally for Ukraine - this is when it takes place

“Their statement says: ‘With that peal, we declare our solidarity with the people who have to endure this war and fear for their lives, who have to organise their resistance against a superior power, who have to flee the war, who have the courage to protest against the warmongers in their country, and who are living in countries directly affected by this war. With that peal, we mourn the dead from all the countries involved. With that peal, we shall pray for all who are affected by this war. With that peal, we shall pray for peace. And with that peal, let us express our thanks should the guns have fallen silent by then.’”