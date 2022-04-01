Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

SUS-200309-153000001

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.

These include:

Downs Road, West Stoke – During the afternoon of Thursday 24 March, three vehicles were broken into and items stolen. Serials 0841 24/03, 1456 25/03 and 1370 26/03.

Kennel Hill, Goodwood – On the evening of Friday 25 March a vehicle was broken into and damage caused within. Serial 1031 25/03.

Selhurstpark Road, Chichester – On the evening of Friday 25 March a vehicle was broken into and bags were stolen. Serial 0203 26/03.

Church Road, Singleton – Overnight between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March a garage was burgled. Serial 0240 27/03.

Manor Way, Emsworth – In the early hours of Sunday 27 March a vehicle was broken into and work equipment was stolen. Serial 0164 27/03.

Grove Road, Chichester – Between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 March a breaker attachment was stolen from a JCB. Serial 0979 30/03.

Manor Road, Selsey – Between Friday 25 and Monday 28 March a residential property was burgled. Several tools were stolen. Serial 0229 28/03.

Crooked Lane, Birdham – On the afternoon of Monday 28 March the window of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0756 29/03.

Mill Lane, Selsey – Between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March the front number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0517 29/03.

High Street, Selsey – Between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March the tyre on a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0568 29/03.

Elsted Road, Iping – On the morning of Friday 25 March a vehicle was broken into. An I-pad and a handbag were stolen. Serial 0524 25/03.

Ingram’s Green Lane, Didling – On the morning of Saturday 26 March a vehicle was broken into. A laptop bag and wallet were stolen. Serial 0205 27/03.

West Close, Fernhurst – Overnight between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March a garage was burgled, and two bicycles were stolen. Serial 0582 29/03.

Miggs Lane, Fernhurst – On Tuesday 29 March a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0371 30/03.

Bignor Park Road, Bignor – Overnight between Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 March a yellow Yanmar digger was stolen. Serial 0230 30/03.

If you have any information call Sussex Police on. Or visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/