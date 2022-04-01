Latest crime round-up for the Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth area

Over the past week officers have been called to a number of incidents in the district and are appealing for witnesses.
These include:
Downs Road, West Stoke – During the afternoon of Thursday 24 March, three vehicles were broken into and items stolen. Serials 0841 24/03, 1456 25/03 and 1370 26/03.
Kennel Hill, Goodwood – On the evening of Friday 25 March a vehicle was broken into and damage caused within. Serial 1031 25/03.
Selhurstpark Road, Chichester – On the evening of Friday 25 March a vehicle was broken into and bags were stolen. Serial 0203 26/03.
Church Road, Singleton – Overnight between Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 March a garage was burgled. Serial 0240 27/03.
Manor Way, Emsworth – In the early hours of Sunday 27 March a vehicle was broken into and work equipment was stolen. Serial 0164 27/03.
Grove Road, Chichester – Between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 March a breaker attachment was stolen from a JCB. Serial 0979 30/03.
Manor Road, Selsey – Between Friday 25 and Monday 28 March a residential property was burgled. Several tools were stolen. Serial 0229 28/03.
Crooked Lane, Birdham – On the afternoon of Monday 28 March the window of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0756 29/03.
Mill Lane, Selsey – Between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March the front number plate was stolen from a vehicle. Serial 0517 29/03.
High Street, Selsey – Between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March the tyre on a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0568 29/03.
Elsted Road, Iping – On the morning of Friday 25 March a vehicle was broken into. An I-pad and a handbag were stolen. Serial 0524 25/03.
Ingram’s Green Lane, Didling – On the morning of Saturday 26 March a vehicle was broken into. A laptop bag and wallet were stolen. Serial 0205 27/03.
West Close, Fernhurst – Overnight between Monday 28 and Tuesday 29 March a garage was burgled, and two bicycles were stolen. Serial 0582 29/03.
Miggs Lane, Fernhurst – On Tuesday 29 March a vehicle was broken into and a wallet was stolen. Serial 0371 30/03.
Bignor Park Road, Bignor – Overnight between Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 March a yellow Yanmar digger was stolen. Serial 0230 30/03.
If you have any information call Sussex Police on. Or visit https://www.sussex.police.uk/
Have you read this? Children aged 12 to 15 offered covid vaccinations at Chichester walk-in centre
Don’t miss this story... Bridgerton - See Petworth House in Netflix’s hit show
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK