Latest police reports of burglaries and break-ins across Horsham district

Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting the crime reference number.

Reports include:

- Bashurst Hill, Itchingfield, where rear doors were broken to gain entry between 2.50pm and 5.05pm on March 30. An untidy search of the upstairs was made and jewellery was stolen. Cad 0970 30/03/22.

A number of break-ins have been reported to police

- Perfumes and jewellery were stolen from Gaskyns Close, Rudgwick, between 9.30am and 6.55pm on March 30. A rear door was damaged and entry gained, and an untidy search of the property was made. Cad 1133 30/03/22.

- Power tools were taken from a garage in Link Lane, Pulborough at approximately 1.15am on March 29. Cad 0063 31/03/22.

- Burglars tried and failed to gain entry to a shed in Stane Street Close, Codmore Hill at around 10.15pm on March 30. Nothing was stolen. Cad 1358 30/03/22.

- Damage was caused to two padlocks and three sheds were entered in High Street, Steyning between 8pm on March 31 and 7.30am on April 1. Two pedal cycles were stolen and a tool was taken. Cad 0243 01/04/11.

- A pedal cycle was also stolen from London Road, Pulborough, when a padlock on a shed was damaged between 11.30pm and 11.55pm on March 23. Cad 1187 03/04/22.

- Tools, golf clubs and golfing equipment were stolen from a shed in Rectory Close, Pulborough between 11am and 2.30pm on April 3. Cad 0762 04/04/22.

- A white transit van was stolen from Clarence Road, Horsham between 5.30pm and 7am on March 30. Cad 0158 30/03/22.

- A vehicle was entered but nothing was taken in Swindon Road, Horsham between 6.30pm on March 30 and 7am on March 31. Cad 0195 31/03/22.

- In Potts Lane, Pulborough a battery was stolen from one car and another car damaged overnight on March 30/31. Cad 0218 31/03/22.

- Items were stolen from a vehicle in Merryfield Drive, Horsham between 7.30pm on March 30 and 4.30pm on March 31, including cash, a radio, a phone charger and other items. No damage was caused to the vehicle. Cad 1041 31/03/22.