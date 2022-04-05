Disabled ramblers call for bridge over dangerous road crossing near Horsham

The national charity group - Disabled Ramblers - are calling for a bridge to be built over the A281 at Rudgwick at a spot where a young cyclist tragically died in July 2020.

Their call echoes that of members of the campaign group Bridge The Downs Link who have been battling for years to get West Sussex County Council to build the bridge at a point where the busy A281 road splits the link path in two.

At an inquest into the young cyclist’s death the coroner told West Sussex County Council it had to make the crossing safe and noted that it had commissioned a feasibility study, but the findings have not yet been revealed.

Tributes left at the spot on the Downs Link where a cyclist tragically died in a crash with a lorry

John Cuthbertson, chairman of Disabled Ramblers - which organises rides in the countryside for mobility scooter users - said the Downs Link was an excellent route but there was ‘no way’ he would risk disabled people crossing the A281.

“We offer our wholehearted support for a bridge to be built at this point,” he said.