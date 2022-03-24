Lewes man arrested following kebab shop Taser ‘attack’

Officers said just after 10.30pm on Friday, March 19, they were called to reports a man had carried out an unprovoked attack using a Taser in High Street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers quickly identified a suspect and attended his address in Lewes, where a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were found.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said a man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police

The spokesperson added, “A 34-year-old man from Lewes has been arrested on suspicion of assault, possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.”

Chief inspector Diane Lewis said, “By acting swiftly, officers were able to arrest this suspect before any further offences could be committed.

“It is thanks to them that various amounts of drugs have now been removed from potentially being distributed in our communities.

“Drug-related harm can have a devastating impact to victims, families and the wider community. Our officers continue to target those responsible for the supply of drugs within our local communities.

“If you have information or are concerned about drug use/supply in your area, please contact us online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency. You can also report anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers UK online.”

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it online or by calling police on 101 quoting serial number 1486 of 18/03.