Sussex Police launched an investigation after two incidents at a multi-occupancy property in New Road on June 16 and July 12.

It is believed that, on both occasions, flammable liquid was poured over the front door and ignited, causing damage.

Everyone inside the property escaped unhurt, police confirmed.

A spokesperson added: “Detectives investigating repeat arson attacks at a house in Littlehampton have arrested and charged two people.

“Following enquiries, police arrested Timothy Ennis, 43, of Ingelow Road, Wandsworth, London, and Kate Beniston, 40, of Brighton Road, Sutton, Surrey.

“They were jointly charged with two counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.”

Police said Ennis and Beniston were remanded in custody and appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 15, where they were further remanded ahead of a plea and direction hearing at Lewes Crown Court scheduled for August 12.

Detective Sergeant Colin O’Hare, of Coastal CID, said: “These are two very serious offences of arson.

"Had the occupants not acted as quickly as they did to extinguish the flames, these fires could have taken hold and put them and their neighbours at extreme risk of serious harm.

“We have collated key evidence to support these charges, however we continue to appeal for anyone with information – including dash cam or CCTV footage – to come forward.”

Police are specifically keen to hear from anyone who witnessed anything between 3pm and 4pm on June 26 or between 11pm and midnight on July 12.

You can report information online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47220127511.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

