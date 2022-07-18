The authorities have been kept busy, dealing with multiple encampments across Sussex this month.

According to West Sussex County Council, there were 45 caravans and motorhomes parked at Langmead Recreation Ground in East Preston this afternoon (Monday, July 18).

There were another 35 caravans and motorhomes parked at Decoy Drive in Angmering, the council said.

Dozens of caravans have moved onto private land in Angmering and East Preston – with the authorities threatening court action.

The council said the travellers, in both locations, have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land.

A spokesperson added: “Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence.”

Both sites are being monitored by council staff and Sussex Police officers.

Sussex Police confirmed that it also responded to ‘multiple reports’ about an encampment on private land in St Catherine’s Road, Littlehampton on Sunday afternoon (July 17).

Police confirmed the travellers have since left the site.

However, the police force did not comment on reports of violence, circulating on social media, at Decoy Drive in Angmering.