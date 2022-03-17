British Transport Police said officers were called to the line near Chichester shortly before 2pm today (Thursday, March 17), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended and sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene," a police spokesperson said.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The railway line was blocked between Barnham and Chichester after the incident this afternoon.

In an update at 4.45pm, Southern Rail said emergency services are 'now clear of the site and lines have reopened'.

Its statement read: "Trains will now be able to run through the area, however it will take some time to restore the service to the advertised timetable."

If you've been affected by this incident, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans charity, free and anytime, on 116 123.

