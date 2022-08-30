Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Harvey, 65, said he was ‘attacked and beaten’ by youths outside a High Street gym that is the centre for new anti-bullying and anti-knife crime incentives, launched at the weekend.

Will, who is also a member of the Traders Board of Littlehampton was walking home around 9pm on Thursday evening (August 18) when he confronted ‘anti-social’ youths.

After a verbal dispute, he was knocked unconscious – waking up in hospital the next day.

He said: “It’s quite shocking really.

"I was told after I went down, the group were seen laughing and spitting at me and throwing bottles at my head. That takes a particularly nasty mindset.

“I've always said how safe the town is. The safest place I've ever lived.

“The world is a different place now, I guess. It seems to be getting worse.

“These kids are in the minority. I've always championed young people

“It's unfortunate that this seems to be the phenomenon happening all across the land.”

Sussex Police confirmed that officers are investigating the assault.

A spokesperson said: “The man was found to have suffered a head injury and first aid was administered at the scene.

“He was taken to hospital for further treatment and has since been discharged.

“Initial enquiries revealed that the man had been assaulted whilst on a night out.

“Anyone with relevant information can report online or call 101, quoting serial 1504 of 18/08.”

Will is working alongside colleagues Gary Hart and Poppy Gold, who run the Rock Community Group CIC based at Littlehampton’s British Military Martial Arts gym.

This has become the focal point of a series of local level incentives that are ‘changing the town for the better’

The project will launch on August 27 in Tesco’s car park, Littlehampton with the intention to roll out in other towns.

Will said: “We all agree that we've got to use this as a positive thing.

“We've got to launch something that addresses this because people don't report things like this anymore because they think the police won't do anything. They won't if you don't report it.

"People should be aware, be savvy but don't see all youngsters as villains.

“If you've got youngsters, bring them along to the Gary Hart’s event on Saturday.

“He's all about empowering youngsters from a very early age, whilst teaching them respect, discipline and positivity.”