Sussex Police has launched an appeal for information after the incident at St Mary the Virgin church in Church Street.
Police said it was reported a suspect had ‘gained entry’ to the church overnight between Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2.
“Damage was caused to a window, and a candlestick was taken,” a police spokesperson said.
"Scene of crime officers attended the scene and an investigation is underway.
“Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1492 of 02/06.”
