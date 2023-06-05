Edit Account-Sign Out
New bus service in West Sussex village 'makes life so much easier'

Buses are now able to run to the southern end of a West Sussex village for the first time in decades.
By Sam Morton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

East Preston Parish Council has been working with Rustington Parish Council and Compass Travel to extend the route of the existing No. 12 bus service to bring it into the village.

On May 30, the ‘long-held dream came true’ when a bus service ran to the southern end of the village for the first time in ‘several decades’.

Elizabeth Linton, chairman of the council’s community engagement committee, said: “Residents at the southern end of East Preston have been asking us to provide a bus service again.

Elizabeth Linton, chairman of East Preston Parish Council's community engagement committee, and Graham Tyler, chairman of Rustington Parish Council, get ready to board the new bus service with Compass staff and local residentsElizabeth Linton, chairman of East Preston Parish Council's community engagement committee, and Graham Tyler, chairman of Rustington Parish Council, get ready to board the new bus service with Compass staff and local residents
"Although some minibus schemes have been tried, it is 40 years since West Sussex County Council and Southdown withdrew the service from the south of the village, apparently with little notice.

"We chose to extend the no. 12 route as it includes the Wave Leisure Centre on Littlehampton seafront as well as several supermarkets and the centre of Rustington.

"We also hope Littlehampton and Rustington residents will use the bus to come into East Preston for shopping, eating and to visit our lovely, peaceful beaches.”

Graham Tyler, chairman of Rustington Parish Council, said there was a ‘great demand’ for a service that ‘goes the full-length of the seafront road’.

Local resident Angela Salmon said: “It’s wonderful, it makes my life so much easier. Without the bus it has been taking me about half an hour to walk to Fairlands to catch the 700.

"Now I only have to walk for a few minutes before catching a bus which will take me directly to Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Aldi and Waitrose. I can also hop on to a 700 more easily and go to the centre of Littlehampton, Worthing and Brighton. I am so happy about this.”

Chris Chatfield, managing director of Compass Travel said the company ‘is very pleased’ to be serving East Preston in this way, adding: “We hope the venture is a big success for everyone.”

The service is hourly in each direction, starting from Willowhayne Crescent car-park at 9.50am and Littlehampton Tesco at 10.10am.

The estimated journey time is 35 minutes in each direction, with the final buses leaving Tesco at 2.10pm and Willowhayne Crescent at 2.50pm.

Bus passes are accepted, and Compass Travel is part of the government’s current £2 ticket scheme.

