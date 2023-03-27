A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while uninsured, and under the influence of alcohol and drugs, following a police incident in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses, following a collision involving an electric motorbike and police dog unit vehicle in Franciscan Way, shortly before 6pm on Sunday (March 26).

“The rider of the motorbike fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

“A 33-year-old man, of no fixed address, was detained nearby with the assistance of a police dog and was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at a collision, driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving over the prescribed limit of drugs, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence and driving without insurance.”

Photos showed a large police presence in Arundel Road, Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Police confirmed that the man suffered an injury, during his detention, ‘consistent with a dog bite’. The spokesperson added: “He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains at this time.”

Photos showed a large police presence in Arundel Road after the incident. An electric motorcycle was pictured on the road, which was closed to traffic after the incident – with at least four police vehicles at the scene.

Photos also show police officers using drones as they conducted a search for the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the motorbike being ridden prior to that point, or has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 901 of 26/03.

Drones were used by police after an incident in Arundel Road, Littlehampton. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

