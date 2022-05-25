Sussex Police said Glen Noone, 33, of Lammas Close, Littlehampton, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court on Wednesday, May 11, having been found guilty of the rape of the woman at an address in Lewes.

He was jailed for seven years and will be a registered sex offender for life, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Jo Barber said Noone forced himself on his victim 'in a vicious and opportunistic attack'.

Glen Noone was jailed for seven years and will be a registered sex offender for life. Photo: Sussex Police

DC Barber added: "She has shown incredible bravery and patience in supporting our investigation throughout.

“Her evidence in court was key in securing this conviction and with her support we have been able to bring him to justice. When Noone is released he will be under strict conditions and will be monitored by police and the probation service.

“It is important that anyone who has been affected by this type of offence understands that we are here to support them and we will always seek justice wherever possible."

The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, followed an investigation by detectives from the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

At sentencing, his Honour Judge Rennie told Noone that he had been convicted on the 'clearest evidence of rape', adding: "Your brutish actions have had a profound effect. Your victim did absolutely nothing wrong and in no way was any of what you did her fault.

“You decided to have sex with her whether she consented or not and putting her through this trial was another cruel and cynical twist which compounded the harm already caused."

Click here for information about reporting sexual offences and the support that is available.